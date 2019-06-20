Samuel Woodrow VanEman, 67, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in his home, in Clarington, Pa. He was born Nov. 17, 1951, in Grove City, to the late Mary (Welker) VanEman and Samuel Woodrow VanEman. Sam was a 1971 graduate from Penn Hills High School. He married Pamela (Lyons) VanEman and together they lived in Port View. About a year ago, he moved to Spirit of the North Campground, in Clarington. Sam loved the outdoors and dreamed of living in the mountains. He enjoyed spending his time camping, fishing and hunting. He is survived by five siblings, Mary Kay (Thomas) Hawkins, Elizabeth (Garry) Fair, Frances Helmick, Nancy (Don) Mintz and Constance VanEman. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Special thanks to his friends who were like family at The Spirit of the North Campground, in Clarington. Sam was preceded in death by his wife, Pamela (Lyons) VanEman; and his parents and brother-in-law, Calvin Helmick.

Family and friends were received Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the McKINNEY-d'ARGY FUNERAL HOME LTD., 345 Main St., Brookville, PA 15825. A funeral service immediately followed the viewing His family will have additional memorial service in Pittsburgh on a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Sam's name to the Brookville Area Food Pantry.