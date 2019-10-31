|
Shirley June (Sutter) Chiavaroli, 93, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Floyds Knobs, Ind. Shirley brought a great deal of joy to everyone she met with her beautiful smile and warm personality. Born June 18, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Katherine (Davies) Sutter, of Covode, Pa. Shirley graduated from Clairton High School and was a former employee of the Heinz Corp. Formerly of Penn Hills, Shirley was the beloved wife of the late John D. Chiavaroli and the devoted mother of the late Robin (David) McCann, of Mobile, Ala., and Timothy (MaryPat) Chiavaroli, of Floyds Knobs, Ind. She was preceded in death by her brother, Cliff (Janet) Sutter; and sister, Kay (Arky) Foreman. Surviving are her brother, Craig (Janet) Sutter, of Bellingham, Wash.; grandchildren, Angela (Dan) Urban, of Champaign-Urbana, Ill., and Johnny McCann, of Pittsburgh; great-grandchildren, Demetrius and Dominic; and her many nieces and nephews, who meant a great deal to her.
Friends were received Monday, Oct. 28, in the ROSE FUNERAL HOME, where a blessing service was held Tuesday. Interment followed at Calvary Cemetery.
