|
|
Theresa M. (Macaluso) Galiano, 89, of Penn Hills, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 26 years to the day of her beloved husband Joseph's passing. She was the mother of Camille Columbus and Joe Galiano; grandmother of Nicole Columbus, Joey (Alyssa Gibbs) Galiano, Natalie Scassera and Brandon Galiano; sister of Vincent "Jim" Macaluso and the late Mary Moss, Josephine Taormina and Ross Macaluso; also survived by nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by parents, Salvatore "Thomas" and Carmalina Macaluso. She was a longtime employee at Giant Eagle and Nabisco.
Friends were received Friday at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./ ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road at Universal Road, Penn Hills. Mass of Christian Burial was Saturday in Our Lady of Joy Church. Interment was in Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Published in Penn Hills on Apr. 11, 2019