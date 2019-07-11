|
|
Thomas R. Blaskovich, 77, of Universal, where he was born and raised, died Monday, July 1, 2019. He was the beloved husband of 56 years to Janice; loving father of Tracie (Dale) Brockhoff and Tom (Lisa Giegucz) Blaskovich; loving grandfather of Sarah Brockhoff and Thomas (Shelby) Blaskovich; brother of Gail Taylor and Constance Popan; and is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Tom was a member of Masonic Lodge No. 799, Scottish Rite and Shrine. He was a Navy veteran. He retired from Kiski Valley Water Pollution Control Authority. He enjoyed spending time at his camp in Sigel (Cook Forest).
Friends were received Friday at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills, where a service was held Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Published in Penn Hills on July 11, 2019