Virginia J. "Jean" (DeFalco) Mercurio, 93, of Penn Hills, passed away Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. She was the beloved wife for 76 years of the late Felix F. Mercurio; loving mother of Mary Jean (Ralph) Rauso, Philomena (late John) Sanmarco, Pauline (Anthony) Tierno, Frank (Lisa) Mercurio, Felix (Darlene) Mercurio and Angela Mercurio; sister of Josephine Lippelo, Philomena "Minnie" Connolly, Stephania Bonasso, Andrew DeFalco and Margaret "Peggy" Fontanazzo; also survived by 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by two grandchildren.
Friends were received Monday at MAURICE L. KNEE, LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Road (across from S and T Bank), Plum, PA 15239. Mass of Christian burial was Tuesday, in St. Susanna Roman Catholic Church. Entombment followed in Mt. Hope Cemetery.
Published in Penn Hills on Mar. 7, 2019