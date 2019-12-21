|
|
William E. Vaughn, 89, of Penn Hills, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. He was born Oct. 11, 1930, in New Castle, son of the late Thomas and Sara (Kanagy); husband of 65 years to Mary Jean (Palumbo); beloved father of Thomas (Ramona), Robert (the late Regina) (Lori), Diane Vaughn and William (Laurie); grandfather of Rhianna (Jon), Lauren, Russel, Billy, Alexander, Nicholas and Christopher; brother of Nancy (the late Neil) Faust and Robert (Patti) Vaughn; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Bill graduated from Norwin High School in 1948, and served in the Navy during the Korean War. He retired from Turner's Dairy after 40 years.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, with a funeral to follow at 8 p.m., in SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Penn Hills from Dec. 21, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020