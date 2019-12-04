|
|
Zola B. Redwing, 92, of Penn Hills, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. She was the beloved wife and best friend of the late Lloyd V. Redwing for 61 years. She was born July 30, 1927, in White Oak. In 1955, the family moved to Chicago for 32 years, where they enjoyed their lives with many friends until 1987, when early retirement brought them to Penn Hills. Ever smiling and unfailingly friendly, she was always a happy soul. She was the devoted mother and very proud of her son, Lloyd Redwing II, of Chicago, and adoring grandmother of Christopher, of Albany, N.Y. She is also survived by her sisters, June Rhynehart, of Chicago, Ill., and Marva Acie, of North Versailles, and nephew, Alan Brice, of Florida.
Friends will be received from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road, Penn Hills. Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. Saturday in Zion Lutheran Church, 11609 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills, PA 15235, where she was a member.
She has found the perfect peace.
