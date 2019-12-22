|
|
Brian Markovich, 59, of Penn Township, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. He was born July 16, 1960, in Greensburg, to Carl and Grace (Sloan) Markovich. Brian worked as a welder, and later manager, for Hamill Manufacturing for 41 years, along with RJC Manufacturing Services. He was a lifetime member of the NRA and enjoyed motorcycles, cars, guns, craftsmanship, and the outdoors. His greatest joy was spending time with his son. Brian is survived by his son, Steven Markovich, of Penn Township; brothers, Richard (Kim) Markovich, of Claridge, and Jeff (Eileen Felker) Markovich, of Jeannette; and sister, Jodi (Joe) Rindt, of Claridge. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Edward J. Back; and nephew, Matthew Back.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, with the Rev. Curtis Lane Paul officiating. Interment will be private.
Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Penn Trafford Star from Dec. 22, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020