Grace Kellman, 96, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Grace was born May 24, 1923, in Penn Township. She resided in Wilmerding and East McKeesport before returning to Penn Township for her final years. She was employed at the Westinghouse Airbrake as a key punch operator and was a lifelong member of the St. John's United Church of Christ, in Larimer. Grace was the last surviving member of her siblings and was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Adolph Kellman. She is survived by her only daughter, Hope Balanti; son-in-law, Robert Balanti; and grandsons, Broderick and Hayden Balanti.
At Grace's request, there will be no visitation and burial will be private. The JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St., (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Penn Trafford Star on June 13, 2019