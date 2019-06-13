Home

POWERED BY

Services
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St
Trafford, PA 15085
412-372-3111
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Kellman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace Kellman


1923 - 05 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Grace Kellman Obituary
Grace Kellman, 96, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Grace was born May 24, 1923, in Penn Township. She resided in Wilmerding and East McKeesport before returning to Penn Township for her final years. She was employed at the Westinghouse Airbrake as a key punch operator and was a lifelong member of the St. John's United Church of Christ, in Larimer. Grace was the last surviving member of her siblings and was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Adolph Kellman. She is survived by her only daughter, Hope Balanti; son-in-law, Robert Balanti; and grandsons, Broderick and Hayden Balanti.
At Grace's request, there will be no visitation and burial will be private. The JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St., (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111, is assisting the family with arrangements.
www.dobrinickfhinc.com.
Published in Penn Trafford Star on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now