Jean Adele (Rubright) Pultan, 96, of The Villages, Fla., formerly of Trafford, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019, in her home. Jean was born Nov. 19, 1922, in Trafford, the daughter of the late Melvin and Angie (Beacom) Rubright. Jean was a graduate of Trafford High School and attended college at the University of Pittsburgh. She was an ordained elder and an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Trafford until 2002, and was most recently a member of Community United Methodist Church in Fruitland, Fla. Jean was a previous member of the Trafford Women's Club, served as a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and was a member of the P.E.O. Chapter AL of Pittsburgh. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Victor S. Pultan; her brother, Glenn Rubright; and sister, Elva Turchan. Jean is survived by her daughter, Nancy Lovre (Nicholas), of Trafford; son, John Pultan (Suzanne), of Level Green; her grandchildren, Morgan Kapper and Adele Pultan; and her great-grandsons, Aiden, Andrew and Joey.

Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St. (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, with the Rev. Ron Durika officiating. Interment will follow in Murrysville Cemetery.

