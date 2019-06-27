John William "Bill" Holshue, 81, of Level Green, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, at his home, surrounded by family and friends. He was born Aug. 5, 1937, son of the late William and Kathryn (Diamond) Holshue, of Irwin. Bill graduated from Norwin High School, then proudly served in the National Guard from 1954 to 1957 and the Marine Corps from 1958 to 1961. He was an electrician by trade, later working for Fisher Body, then General Motors, where he worked until retirement. During his retirement years, he took wonderful care of his second wife, Marianne(Filia) Holshue, who survives him along with her children, Marianne Filia, of Oregon, Jeff Filia, of Florida, Michele (Nelson) Filia-Cottier, of California, and Terry (Mark) Popovich, of Pennsylvania. Bill enjoyed bowling and will be truly missed by all of his friends at Great Valley Lanes in North Versailles. When not bowling, he could most often be found working in his lovely yard or "putzing" in the garage, repairing lawn mowers, snowblowers and just about anything mechanical or electrical, making them as good as new for neighbors and friends. He and Marianne also raised and/or rescued many dogs over the years; current rescue Abby is missing her Dad. Bill would walk her through the neighborhood daily and stop to chat with everyone along the way. Bill was preceded in death by sisters, Patricia VanKirk, Mary (Vince) Brentzel and Jeannie (Bill) Poole. Surviving siblings are Bob Holshue, Barbara Atwood and Kathy Phillips. Also surviving him are a son, Will (Daneen) Holshue, of Pennsylvania, and children, Casey, Calsey and Carisa; and a daughter, Linda Hall, of Pennsylvania, and children, Jon and Jessica.

A small celebration of life for Bill is being planned and friends will be notified of the date.

Bill will be greatly missed for many reasons, including his quick wit, sense of humor and caring nature. He supported many charities, largely Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh and The . If one so chooses, donations can be made in Bill's memory to either of those or to any local animal shelter. Published in Penn Trafford Star on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary