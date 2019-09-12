|
Margaret Yalich, 98, of Murrysville, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, in her home. Margaret was born Dec. 24, 1920, in Avella, the daughter of the late John and Mary (Scruppi) Lahita. Margaret was retired from the Pennsylvania State Welfare Office. She is survived by her children, John "Jack" Mihalik (Toni) and Linda Strock; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a beloved sister, Jane Dellapina, of Gahanna, Ohio. The family would like to thank Joe Speharand his staff at Amada Senior Care for their excellent and loving care of Margaret.
There will be no services and interment will be private. The JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St. (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Penn Trafford Star on Sept. 12, 2019