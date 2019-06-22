William R. "The Mayor" Flynn, 82, of Larimer, passed away peacefully at his home, Thursday, June 20, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Nov. 9, 1936, and was the son of the late Harry and Elsie (McKay) Flynn. Prior to his retirement, he worked his entire career at Westinghouse Bettis Atomic Power Plant. He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church, in Irwin. He was a lifelong member of the Larimer Fire Department, where he served as a trustee. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching Notre Dame and Norwin. He loved watching and never missed any of his children or grandchildren's sporting events or activities. He even wore a Penn Trafford shirt to his grandchildren's games. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, John (Jack) and James Flynn. He is survived by his wife, Janice (Bodner) Flynn, of 55 years; daughters, Kathleen (Michael) Sieber, Susan (James) Palarino, Sally (Ronald) Veyo and Lisa (Gregory) Stephens; and grandchildren, Scott Sieber and fiancee, Rachel Saunders, Steven Sieber, William Palarino, Maria Palarino, Lauren Veyo and Ella Stephens.

Friends and family will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Parting prayers will be at 9 a.m. Monday in the funeral home followed by a 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in the Immaculate Conception Church. Interment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, North Huntingdon.

