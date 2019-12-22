|
|
Alice M. Salem, 92, of Sewickley, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. She was the wife of the late Andrew G. Salem Jr.; mother of Peter (Judy) Salem, of Emsworth, and Andrew G. Salem III, of Arizona; sister of the late David (Gail) Lauterborn; also survived by grandchildren, Sean (Amanda) Salem, Peter Salem, and Neil (Michelle) Salem; and great-grandchildren, Melody, Lyla and Andi Salem.
Arrangements are by the RICHARD D. COLE FUNERAL HOME, INC., Sewickley, Pa.
Published in Sewickley Herald from Dec. 22, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020