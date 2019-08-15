|
Amy Tommarello-Melodini, 56, of Sewickley, formerly of Brookline, died peacefully Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Daniel Melodini; second mother to Aaron Melodini (Katie Cheddar) and Steven; precious daughter of Dolores (Donahoe) Tommarello and the late Charles Sr.; sister of Joe and Charles Jr. (Michele); sister-in-law of Nita Cullison (Jim) and Joe Melodini (Linda); niece of Joan Donahoe and Robert Donahoe; also survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, and numerous lifelong friends, including Diane Puccetti, Nila Bhakuni, Nancy Lewellyn, Carolyn Peters, Angela Blair, Pamela Rende, Romaine Williams, Yerusalem Makonnen and Jim Lyles. She was predeceased by her dear aunt, Mary Donahoe; godfather, Jack Donahoe; godmother, Kay Hopfer; and father-in-law, Armand "Pap" Melodini. First valedictorian of the merged Seton LaSalle High School, Amy graduated from Penn State University with a B.S. in health administration. A long career at State Farm Insurance began in claims and progressed to claims manager, where many senior associates in the firm recognized her leadership and personal skills with co-workers and claimants; thus, it seemed a natural progression to sales and agency. She became an agent in the Carnegie area and led in all the company's sales and profitability categories for many years because she cared about her clients. Amy became very involved in the community and mentored new agents. Her business grew to include many State Farm employees, former agents and agency executives, a testament to her professionalism. She was featured in a nationally broadcast State Farm commercial filmed locally with two of her clients. A diagnosis of glioblastoma in early 2000 required an early retirement. Amy beat this deadly cancer; however, the resulting disability severely limited her abilities, especially these last few years. She wanted to do something productive, and for a while was able to volunteer teaching, reading to folks who became friends as well. Dan's devotion and her family and friend's love kept her going through these difficult years, but she gave us all so much more. Her smile, always positive attitude, genuine caring and love will be missed.
Friends were received at the COPELAND SEWICKLEY FUNERAL HOME, 702 Beaver St., where prayers were recited, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. James Church, 200 Walnut St. Sewickley PA 15143. Burial followed in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Pittsburgh, PA 15217.
Published in Sewickley Herald on Aug. 15, 2019