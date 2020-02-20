|
Andrew Coles MacDonald, 60, a lifelong resident of the Sewickley area, passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Heritage Valley-Sewickley, with family and two dear friends at his side. Born April 14, 1959, in Sewickley, to the late Albert Coles MacDonald and Eleanor Reiner MacDonald, Andy is survived by his sisters, Amy (Terry) Aderhold, of Melborne, Fla., and Meghan (Ed Hyde) MacDonald, of Medford, Ore.; his aunt and uncle, Dave and MaryLou MacDonald; and cousins, Karen Burke, Matt MacDonald and Niece Lucy DuFala. He was preceded in death by his brother, Todd MacDonald; his cousin, Mike MacDonald; and his nephew, Henry DuFala, A Navy veteran, Andy enjoyed a career in the electronics field. To many in The Valley, including his neighbors, Andy was a kind and generous person, extending a helping hand, a listening ear and if needed, the shirt off his back. He led by example. His personal mission of caring and doing for others is complete, and lit candles of friendships will guide him on his way. A celebration of life will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Pizza Roma Sewickley, second floor, 426 Beaver St., Sewickley, PA 15143. Arrangements are by RICHARD D. COLE FUNERAL HOME INC.