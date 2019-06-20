Anna Mae (Bos) Ganzar, of Sewickley, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the age of 97. Anna Mae was born in Zeeland, Mich., to Frank and Gertrude (Cook) Bos in 1922 and was the oldest of three children. A graduate of the Holland Business Institute, she ran the switchboard in the Warm Friend Hotel before volunteering as a nurse during World War II. She was a loving wife to her husband, John, and a devoted mother to her children, raising her family in Merrillville, Ind., and Mt. Lebanon before enjoying many happy years of retirement in North Port, Fla. She was most proud of her family and is deeply missed by her three children, Linda Hendricks, Jack Ganzar and Barbara Starr, as well as her three sons- and daughters-in-law, who she loved as though they were her own children: Dr. Robert Hendricks, Jill Dexter Ganzar and Rick Starr. Her legacy also lives on through the words and deeds of her six grandchildren, Nicole Hendricks, Melissa Hendricks-Teeter and Joel Teeter, Dr. Laura Hendricks, Dr. John Dexter Ganzar, Leigh Ann Ganzar and Dr. Justin and Lily Starr, who she spoiled tremendously. She was preceded in death by her husband and her siblings, John Bos and Zeke Bos. Anna Mae was a feisty, independent and gracious lady who enjoyed playing bridge. She was an athletic and active woman who enjoyed skiing, golf, tennis and was a ping pong champion. The family would like to offer special thanks to the staff of Masonic Village in Sewickley for their kindness and compassion toward Anna Mae during the final weeks of her life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the John Hopkins Wilmer Eye Institute (www.hopkinsmedicine.org/wilmer/charitable-giving/types.html#tribute) or to The American Red Cross. Published in Sewickley Herald on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary