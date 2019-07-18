Anne L. Lang, 84, passed away peacefully after a long battle with COPD, Monday, June 24, 2019, at her home in Edgeworth. Anne was born Aug. 21, 1934, in Sewickley. She attended Moon High School and received her bachelor of arts in political science from Chatham College in 1974. She was the first older woman to earn a degree from Chatham College while raising a family. Anne was a civil rights leader who worked tirelessly for equal rights for women, minorities and marginalized individuals. She was the vice president of PA National Organization for Women (1974), member of the board of directors NOW (1973-1978), and member of NOW PAC. She organized numerous Equal Rights Amendment campaigns including serving as the legislative lobbyist for the Equal Rights Amendment in the Florida effort. Anne also served on the board of directors for the Pittsburgh Blind Association. Anne was a public servant in Allegheny County and Pennsylvania government. She was the director of the Bureau of Management Services in the Office of Budget and Administration for Pennsylvania Governor Richard Thornburgh. She was the chief of staff for Allegheny County Commissioner Barbara Hafer and served on the board of the Port Authority (PAT). Anne was also a candidate in the Pennsylvania Republican Primary for the 28th Legislative District. She was a member of The Pennsylvania Society, Executive Women's Council of Greater Pittsburgh and Redevelopment Authority of Allegheny County. Anne's career also included the formation of PJ Consultants Inc., a corporation focused on public relations, and vice president of administration for Green International Inc., of Sewickley. She was on the advisory council to the National Association of Women Business Owners and active in the North American Society of Corporate Planners and Society for Advancement of Management. Anne was a much loved wife, mother and a wonderful friend. She made the herculean task of raising nine children appear easy! Anne had a keen sense of humor, loved a good wisecrack and appreciated a witty retort. She enjoyed golf, duplicate bridge, poker, pinochle, and, later in life, was a frequent winner of Blackjack tournaments at regional casinos and online. Perhaps you played online poker with her; her nom de plume was "Arnie Wang". Anne was preceded in death by her parents, Steven and Margaret Gregory, of Coraopolis; four brothers and four sisters; and two daughters, Deborah Erb and Jeri Erb. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, William R. Lang; daughters, Renee R. Erb, of Russellville, Ky., Stephanie Erb Sawyer (William), of Glendale, Ohio, Margaret H. Bailey, of Rochester Township, and Julie Lang, of Los Alamos, N.M.; and sons, Richard C. Lang (Ling Ling), of Cupertino, Calif., William C. Erb Jr. (Stefania), of Washington, DC, and William R. Lang Jr. (Cathy), of Granger, Ind. She is also survived by 12 exceptionally smart and good looking grandchildren. In honor of Anne, tell your mother how much you appreciate her!

A celebration of Anne's life is planned for later in the year. Arrangements are by RICHARD D. COLE FUNERAL HOME INC. Published in Sewickley Herald on July 18, 2019