Arlene Dorothy "Ducky" Rucker, of Sewickley, departed from this life on Monday, July 15, 2019. She was 87. A graduate of Coraopolis High School, Arlene worked for the Allegheny County Board of Assistance for 30 years, and in retirement lovingly cared for her parents and family. She was a long-time member of St. Matthews AME Zion Church, where she served as a deaconess until her death. Born March 17, 1932, in Coraopolis, Arlene was a daughter of the late Louis Carl Shackelford and Dorothy Teamor Shackelford. Her husband, Raymond A. Rucker Jr.; son, Raymond Bruce Rucker; and her sister, Louis Jean Richards, preceded her in death. She is survived by her sister, Geraldine Shackelford, of Princeton, N.J., and brother, Louis Shackelford II (Linda), of Pompano Beach, Fla. She is also survived by her nephews and nieces, Earl "Skip" Richards, Mary Lynn Harris, Trina Harris, Terrance Nelson, Louis "Carl" Shackelford, Nicole Shackelford, Leonard Cottom, Richard Cottom, Deborah Cottom Aston, Karen Haines, Sherry Cottom, Kathryn Rucker Shepard, Frederick Griffith, Cindy Rucker, Courtney Glass, and many other relatives and friends.
A funeral service was held at Sewickley Cemetery. Arrangements were by COLE FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Sewickley Herald on July 25, 2019