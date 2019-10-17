|
|
C. Taylor "Tad" Marshall, 93, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Masonic Village in Sewickley. He was born March 28, 1926, in Dunbar, Pa., to Richard Mather Marshall and Elizabeth Taylor Marshall. He attended Shadyside Academy and served as a flight engineer in the Army Air Force in World War II. He was a graduate of the University of Virginia. He was V.P. of Pittsburgh Coke and Chemical Co., then executive vice president of Shenango Inc., and then chairman and president and CEO of Edgewater Corp. until his retirement. He served as director and trustee for numerous companies and organizations, including Steel Lite Corp., Sterivet Laboratories, Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel, Hyal Pharmaceutical Co., Westminster College, University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine, Master of the Foxhound Association of America, the American Foxhound Club, The Duquesne Club, and Dollar Bank. He was Master of the Sewickley Hunt for many years. His passions were horses, hounds and trout fishing. He was predeceased by the love of his life, his wife, Laura Love Marshall; and his daughter, Roberta Love Scott. He is survived by his children, Dr. John Ashby Marshall, of Aliquippa, Margaret Mather Marshall, of Sewickley, and Anne M. Kelley (Jay), of Aliquippa; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Jaquelin Hazzard, 98 years old, of Harrisonburg, Va.
Visitation was Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at COPELAND FUNERAL HOME, 981 Brodhead Road in Moon Township. Service and interment are private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sewickley Cemetery or a .
Published in Sewickley Herald on Oct. 17, 2019