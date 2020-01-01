|
|
Carol Ann Perkovich, 72, of Sewickley, passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, surrounded by her husband and three sons. Carol's kindness, compassion, beauty and wit will be dearly missed by all those whose lives she touched. She was a selfless and always loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Her exemplary career as a registered nurse in the Pittsburgh area spanned more than 40 years, the last 20 spent as a nurse manager for dialysis clinics. In her retirement, she delighted in spending time with family and friends, especially her eight grandchildren. She was an avid gardener and an exceptional quilter, crafting countless works that will be enjoyed for generations. Carol committed her life to helping others and making the world around he a more beautiful and fun place to be. Her generous smile, calm demeanor and unflappable positivity provided a sense of calm and comfort to all in her orbit, a quality we all aspire to emulate as we move on without her. Carol was the daughter of the late Harry and Eleanor Dangel, of Duncansville, Pa. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, John; three children, Graham, Seth and Joel; four siblings, Harry Dangel, Timothy Dangel, Dan Dangel and Helen Dangel; three daughters-in-law, Jonnell Perkovich, Kelly Perkovich and Kelly Perkovich; eight grandchildren, Nia, Ayana, Miles, Miko, Moses, Joss, Stella and Fiona; a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; and her sisterhood of nurses, with whom she worked so closely. She received a nursing degree from Sewickley Valley Hospital in 1968, and returned to college in her 50s to earn a B.S. in nursing from Waynesburg University in 2002. She was a longtime member of Sewickley Presbyterian Church and regular volunteer at the Center for Hope in Ambridge.
Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Sewickley Presbyterian Church, 414 Grant St., Sewickley, PA 15143. A reception at the church will immediately follow. Arrangements are by the RICHARD D. COLE FUNERAL HOME.
In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree, or memorial donations may be given to the , , or contact the Greater Pittsburgh Chapter at 412-261-5040.
Published in Sewickley Herald from Jan. 1 to Jan. 9, 2020