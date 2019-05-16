|
Carol Jean McCullough Huckabee, 80, passed peacefully the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2018, at her home in Edgeworth. A prior obituary ran in the Sewickley Herald Dec. 20, 2018.
An interment ceremony for Carol will be held at noon Friday, May 24, 2019, at the Sewickley Cemetery Chapel. Carol will be interred with her youngest son, john, who passed in 2007. Concurrent will be a ceremony for her brother, William "Bill". All will be laid to rest in the Linn family plot, the sixth and seventh generations to be so interred. Friends and family are invited to the ceremony and to a picnic as well, immediately following at War Memorial Park, first shelter to the left.
Published in Sewickley Herald from May 16 to May 23, 2019