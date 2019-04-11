Carolyn Nagel Kaufman, devoted wife and mother, died Friday, March 15, 2019, at the age of 85 in Marietta, Ga. She was the daughter of Walter A. Nagel and Mary Louise Cooper Nagel. Born in New York City, Carolyn graduated from Colby Junior College ('53), New London, N.H., and worked at Conde Nast Publications until her marriage to Frederic S. Kaufman in 1955. For more than 20 years, she lived in Sewickley, where she proudly raised three children. She was active in the Sewickley Child Health Association and its production of the first "Three Rivers Cookbook," as well as the Women's Club of Sewickley. She enjoyed classical music at the Pittsburgh Symphony and, in subsequent years, at the Dartmouth Symphony. In the summers, she relished swimming in the salt water off of Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard. Later in life, Carolyn lived a vibrant, fulfilling 27 years in a beautiful antique-filled house overlooking Messer Pond in New London. Whether it was on the tennis court, on the ski slopes, in a kayak, taking a brisk walk with one of their Labs, or watching the sun set over the pond, she was always grateful for her good fortune and the simple things in life. In addition to her athletic pursuits, Carolyn loved reading, perusing bookstores and attending cultural events in the Dartmouth-Sunapee region. She served the Colby Junior College community as a member of the library board, as a class representative, and was also involved in the Messer Pond Protective Association. In 2014, Carolyn and Fred moved to a senior living facility in Marietta to be closer to children and grandchildren. In addition to her loving husband of 63 years, Carolyn is survived by her three children, Donna, Scott and Suzanne; and her brother, Walter A. Nagel (Denver, Colo.). She also leaves behind seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. At Carolyn's request, there was no memorial service. In her memory, donations can be made to , 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871 (BrightFocus<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />"); }()); .org/macular" target="_new" rel="nofollow"> .org/macular). Published in Sewickley Herald on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary