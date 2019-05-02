Daniel Charles "Dan" Homich II, 34, of Washington, formerly of Sewickley, passed away unexpectedly Friday, April 5, 2019. He was born Oct. 10, 1984, in Sewickley, a son of Daniel Charles and Ginny Kelley Homich, of Sewickley, who survive. Dan was a 2003 graduate of Our Lady of Sacred Heart High School and a 2008 graduate of University of Pittsburgh. Dan had many good friends from his school years at St. James, OLSH and Pitt. The memories made during those times will be forever cherished by all. Dan was employed as a contracts administrator at J.B.S. Cranes, in Canonsburg. He loved all sports and was a huge New England Patriots fan. Dan enjoyed building, refinishing and woodworking projects. He looked forward to and enjoyed family beach vacations and his Friday night game nights with his wife and children. His wife and children meant the world to him and he worked diligently, professionally and personally to provide for them. He will be forever remembered and missed by all who knew and loved him. He married Chelsea Lang, of Washington, Dec. 7, 2013, who survives. Also surviving are his children, Izzy, Emma and Brady Homich; a sister, Katie (Tim) Mihalyi; maternal grandmother, Gloria Kelley; father- and mother-in-law, James E. and Donna Lang; two brothers-in-law, Orion (Tori) Lang and Chaz (Kara) Lang; six nieces; and two nephews. Dan is also survived by and will be dearly missed by his English Bulldog, Oscar. Dan was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Thomas Patrick Kelley; his paternal grandparents; and his brother-in-law, Jimmy Lang. Memorial contributions may be made to www.gofundme.com/Support-Homich-Family. Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com. Published in Sewickley Herald on May 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary