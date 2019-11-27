|
|
Deborah "Debbe" Shupert Nimick, 85, of Sarasota, Fla., formerly of Sewickley, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. She was born in Wellesley, Mass. Her father, William H. Shupert, was a financial adviser to trust departments of small banks. Her mother, Florence, was a model, as well as eager volunteer for Philadelphia charities including Bryn Mawr Hospital and the Devon Horse Show. Debbe earned her bachelor of arts degree in the classics from Brown University. She received her master's and post-master's degrees from Duquesne University in educational psychology. With this educational background, Debbe entered the professional world as a passionate advocate for children, focusing her attention on testing and counseling. She was also a curriculum writer in the emerging field of game theory, the use of games for helping youngsters understand how to overcome specific learning deficits. Debbe is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, George Guthrie "Gus" Nimick, of Coraopolis; and three children; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m., with a service at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 21, at Allegheny Cemetery Chapel, Pittsburgh.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to New Life Center Foundation in Chiang Mai, Thailand (https://allegrosolutions.org/donate/NewLifeCtrFdtn001), or checks mailed to New Life Center Foundation, P.O. Box 29, Chiang Mai, 50000, Thailand. Please note your gift is a memorial gift for Deborah Nimick.
Published in Sewickley Herald from Nov. 27 to Dec. 5, 2019