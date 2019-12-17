|
Della LaVerne Poultney Ebert, 96, died in Baden on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Born in Sewickley, she was the daughter of the late Cecilia Ford and Joseph Poultney. Her grandparents were John and Harriet Dole Ford, who were early settlers in Sewickley, and Thomas and Ellen Poultney, all from England and Scotland. Della graduated from Sewickley High School and worked for Glenn W. Peiffer Sr., D.D.S., and later at Dravo Corp. She married Elmer "Bud" Ebert in 1944 and raised two daughters in Sewickley as well as working for H.W. Whyte, dermatologist, and social services at Sewickley Valley Hospital. She was preceded in death by her only sibling, Ellen Cecilia Poultney, in 1921, at age 2; her husband of 60 years in 2004; and son-in-law, Regis B. Kolder, in 2003. Survivors include daughters, Sandra (John Gilbert) Hegert, of North Carolina; and Linda Kolder, of Pennsylvania. Also surviving are grandchildren, Sheila (Tim) Hegert DeHaven, of Virginia; and Arlene Kolder, Jennifer (Frank) Kolder and Bruce (Kelli) Kolder, all of Pennsylvania. There are seven great-grandchildren, Courtney Krizan, Taylor and Nicholas DeHaven, Gavin and Thayne Barton, and Julianna and Dierks Kolder.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at R.D. COPELAND FUNERAL HOME LTD., Sewickley, where services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20.
Remembrances can be made to Faith in Action, Sewickley YMCA, 625 Blackburn Road, Sewickley, PA 15143. The family would like to thank the Concordia at Villa St. Joseph in Baden for their compassion and care for their loved one.
Published in Sewickley Herald from Dec. 17 to Dec. 26, 2019