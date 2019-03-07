Dorothy Loeffler Dean, 93, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl J. Dean after 54 years of marriage. She graduated from Aliquippa High School and Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing and Eye and Ear Hospital in New York City, N.Y. She worked for J and L Steel in the Aliquippa Mill, the Gateway Center No. 3, in Pittsburgh, and the South Side Steel Works until her retirement. She was active in the Sewickley Presbyterian Church, working on many committees and singing in the church choir. She was also in many activities at Sherwood Oaks Retirement Center. Survivors include her sister and brother-in-law, Sue and Al Kurki, of Davis, Calif.; daughters, Pat (Ed) Dougherty, of Collegeville, and Barbara Carroll, of Tucson, Ariz. She had seven grandchildren, Sean, Dan, Kevin and Kate Dougherty and Lisa Carroll (deceased), Jennifer Tresslar, of Charleston, Ill. and David Carroll, of Castle Pines, Colo. There are also eight great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, in the Sewickley Presbyterian Church and at Sherwood Oaks in Cranberry Township on March 24.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sewickley Presbyterian Church, Grant and Beaver, the Sherwood Oaks Scholarship Fund, Cranberry Township, or a . Published in Sewickley Herald on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary