|
|
|
Earl R. Taylor, formerly of Sewickley, went to be with his Lord and Savior peacefully on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 36 years, Joan Chmay; his parents, WIlliam and Annabelle Taylor, originally of Minneapolis; and sister, Willamene Dick. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Whitney Woods Taylor; and his children, Eric (Cyndi), Jennifer (Guy Miller) and Rebecca (Rich Stinson), Sydney (Rick Moyer) and Lindsey Satterfield. He is also survived by his eight grandchildren, Josh Taylor (Sabrina), Christopher Taylor, Jessica Gerhart, Jack Huffman, Cole Huffman, David Moyer, Leslie Ferguson (Joe), Samantha Moyer; five great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Kendall Woods, and brother-in-law, Bill Woods. Born Feb. 17, 1929, at the height of the Great Depression in Minneapolis, Earl adapted with quick instincts, street smarts and overcoming odds; skills that would serve him well throughout his life. Relocating to Pittsburgh at the age of 11, Earl quickly adapted to becoming a Pittsburgher and took much pride in his new town, which he would call home for 70 years before settling in South Carolina. He attended Fifth Avenue High School in the Hill District of Pittsburgh and it was there that he developed his passion for reading, love of the early jazz scene, and anything having to do with history, particularly the Civil War. He served in the army at the age of 18 and would refer to his military training at Fort Bragg quite often. He was a true patriot and loved his country. Earl was the ultimate salesman. In 1967 he founded Metals Inc., a small but formidable company in steel castings and forgings, of which he went on to work until he retired at the age of 85. His infectious and outgoing personality was contagious. He rarely spoke about himself, but took an interest in others' insight, experiences and background. He truly loved engaging others, even complete strangers. Most importantly, Earl was a fervent believer in Jesus Christ. He loved Jesus as his Lord and Savior and spoke boldly about his faith. He attended church regularly and served in numerous capacities. "You can never outgive God" was a motto in which he would exemplify throughout his life. Known as Pop-Pop or Pee-Paw to his grandchildren, he is remembered as somewhat of a bold and intimidating figure, yet loving, generous and very sensitive on the inside, always challenging each of his grandchildren to harness their skills at school and develop a strong work ethic. Above all, one could see the Christ-centered spirit in this man. His generosity, compassion and sensitive spirit only increased as his love for Christ would. He will be deeply missed, yet we hold on to the promise of seeing him again in heaven.
Published in Sewickley Herald on Jan. 25, 2020