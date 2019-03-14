Edith F. Werstler, 81, passed away Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. She was born March 18, 1937, in Sewickley, daughter of the late Leslie Wilson and Mary (Sinutko) Frahm. She retired from the Haines Co. following 20 years of faithful service. Edith earned several bowling trophies as well as numerous national piano awards. She was an avid sports fan, always rooting for her Cleveland Indians and Pittsburgh teams. She was a sweet lady, with a gracious and infectious smile and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Marjorie Dentler; and her grandparents, who helped raise her, Edith "Nana" Hunt and William "Tata" Wilson. Survivors include her children, Cheryl (John) Corriea, Debbie Werstler (George), Marlene Washburn, Larry (Sharon) Werstler, Aubrey (Vanessa) Werstler, and Tanya Ullman; 10 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Dick (Cathy) Wilson and Don Wilson. There are numerous nieces and nephews also surviving.

Funeral services were held Sunday, March 3, 2019, at REED FUNERAL HOME NORTH CANTON CHAPEL, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW.

