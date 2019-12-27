Home

R.D. Copeland Funeral Home Irvine Chapel
702 Beaver St
Sewickley, PA 15143
(412) 741-7100
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
R.D. Copeland Funeral Home Irvine Chapel
702 Beaver St
Sewickley, PA 15143
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Sewickley United Methodist Church
Edward B. Sawhill Obituary
Edward B. Sawhill, 80, of Moon Township, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. Ed worked as a mechanic with US Air for 20 years. He is survived by his beloved wife, Donna Bell Sawhill; children, Michael Dalverny (Marilyn) and Heather Vieira (Jadir); sisters, Sally Hillberry (Bob) and Karen Sawhill (Lisa Lombardo); and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his son, Bruce Edward Sawhill.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2019, at COPELAND'S SEWICKLEY, 702 Beaver St. Service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2019, in Sewickley United Methodist Church. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Edward's memory may be made to Sewickley United Methodist Church, 337 Broad St., Sewickley, PA 15143.
Published in Sewickley Herald from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
