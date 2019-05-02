Elaine M. Natowich, 72, died, sadly and unexpectedly, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital. She was born in Westbury, N.Y., and has been a resident of Sewickley for many years. Elaine was the only child of Joseph and Lucille Natowich; who preceded her in death. Elaine graduated with a Bachelor of Arts and Master's degrees in education from Duquesne University. She commenced her career as a teacher in the Hopewell Area School District. For 34 years, she encouraged, motivated, and touched many young lives in her classroom. Her love of children, books, gardening, and animals were an inspiration to all who knew her. Elaine especially loved her dogs. She fostered many dogs as a volunteer at Animal Friends. Elaine will be deeply missed by her many devoted, loving friends as well as her large Animal Friends family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at St. James Roman Catholic Church in Sewickley. Arrangements are by COLE FUNERAL HOME, Sewickley.

To honor Elaine's beautiful life and legacy, memorial contributions can be made to Animal Friends (thinkingoustidethebox.org), Best Friends Animal Society in Utah (www.bestfriends.org), or an animal rescue of your choice.