|
|
Elinor O. "Lannie" Gartner, 86, of Sewickley, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. She was born Feb. 14, 1933, in Buffalo, N.Y., daughter of the late Alex F. Osborn and Helen Coatsworth Osborn. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Rodney W. Gartner. She was the sister of Russell B. Osborn, and the late Katherine O. Chambers, Joan O. Bergantz and Marion C. Osborn. She most recently lived at the Masonic Village, Sewickley, prior to which she lived in Moon Township and Buffalo, N.Y., and summered at Bay Beach, Ontario, Canada. Mrs. Gartner graduated from Buffalo Seminary in 1950, received a BA from Middlebury College, Middlebury, Vt., and an advanced degree in occupational therapy to become a registered occupational therapist. She formed the Occupational Therapy Department at Buffalo General Hospital. She was active in many organizations in Moon Township and Sewickley, including The American Association of University Women, Board of Trustees of Sewickley Valley Hospital, Committee to Save the Sewickley Bridge, Airport Area Chamber of Commerce (Jenny Award 1981), board member of the Woman's Club of Sewickley Valley and League of Women Voters. She was also a member of Sharon Community Presbyterian Church, where she served as an elder and clerk of session, Junior League of Pittsburgh, Girl Scouts of America Service Team, Moon Township Parks and Recreation, Moon Township Tennis Association and Western Pennsylvania Women's Tennis Association. She was a founding member of both the Valley Care Association and Robin Hill Associates and a lifetime member and supporter of The Creative Education Foundation, which was founded by her father, Alex Osborn. More recently, as a member of Sewickley Presbyterian Church, she served on the Adult Education subcommittee. At the Masonic Village, Sewickley, she served on the Scholarship Committee. Mrs. Gartner was also an active member of P.E.O. Sorority. As a member of the Republican Committee of Allegheny County, she has served on the Republican Committees of Moon Township and Aleppo. In Canada, she served as secretary on the original board of the Bay Beach Property Owners Association and Historian for Holloway Memorial Chapel, where she and Rod were married in 1957. Those who spent any time with Lannie no doubt remember that she always had her knitting with her. Other hobbies included tennis, reading, travel, photography and creating photo albums. Survivors are daughters, Margie Gartner, of New York, Ellie Kerr (Jim), of New York, Ginny Lamison (Mark), of Pittsburgh; and son, Bruce Gartner (Angela), of Maryland. Additionally, she had 10 grandchildren, Ryan (Debbie) and Kyle (Alexandra) Pixton, Colin and Hayley Kerr, Krista, Riley and Connor Lamison, Owen, Emmett and Elias Gartner; and three great-grandchildren, Sarah, Anna and Theodore Pixton.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Sewickley Presbyterian Church, Sewickley. Burial will be in the Memorial Garden at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 724 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions be made to Sewickley Presbyterian Church, Sewickley, Pa. (www.Sewickleypresby.org); Westminster Presbyterian Church, Buffalo, N.Y. (www.wpcbuffalo.org); or Holloway Bay Memorial Chapel, Fort Erie, Ontario (www.www.hollowaymemorialchapel.org). Arrangements by Copeland's.
Published in Sewickley Herald from Jan. 11 to Jan. 23, 2020