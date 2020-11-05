Elizabeth Betsy Hoyt Zabriskie (van Sand) Shenk, born March 28, 1920, in New York City, N.Y., the daughter of George and Dorothea Zabriskie, died peacefully Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at her home in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Her children, Alexandra Elizabeth Grinker, Susan Amanda Hoey and Henry Zabriskie Shenk were at her side. She was predeceased by her son, Peter Michael Shenk and his wife, Mary Kevin Kelly; and her two husbands, George Charles Shenk, to whom she was married in 1942 for 61 years until his death, and in 2006 married Delar van Sand, to whom she was married until his death in 2017. Elizabeth was an exquisite woman, bright and beautiful for 100 years. "Last in the alphabet, first in the As" she graduated from Chatham Hall, Chatham, Va., in 1937. She then went on to Smith College, Northampton, Mass., where she graduated in 1941, with the highest honors, Magna Cum Laude and Phi Beta Kappa. Her life was one of achievement. Her century included serving as president of the Edgeworth Elementary School PTA, the Sewickley Music Club, and Sewickley Women's Club. She was director of Christian education at St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Sewickley, and a vestry member of St. John Episcopal Church in Gloucester, Mass. Her many pleasures included being a member of WITS in Sewickley as well as the Eight-Forty Group at the Edgeworth Club, where she later became the club's manager. Elizabeth is survived by and will forever be remembered by her three children, Alexandra, Susan and Henry; her grandchildren, Geoffery Shenk, Ehren Shenk, Noah Shenk, Cort Kristensen, Ben Kristensen, Katie Smull and Ariel Wiegard; her great-grandchildren, Zoey Shenk, Noah Shenk Jr., Ireland Shenk, Max Kristensen, Stella Kristensen, Quentin Kristensen and Bella Kristensen; her granddaughters-in-law, Farrah Kristensen, Jess Kristensen and April Shenk; her sons-in-law, Charlie Grinker, Patrick Hoey and Mark Evers; and grandsons-in-law, Ryan Smull and Pierce Wiegard, and her stepchildren, Sigrid Olsen, Lisa and Everett Harlow, and Fred van Sand. Please make any donations in her memory to The Melodia Performing Arts Scholarship, Sewickley Academy, Sewickley, PA 15143.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store