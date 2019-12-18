|
|
Elsie Young Lewis, a lifelong resident of Sewickley, passed away at her home Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Born June 16, 1926, she was the daughter of Ledlie Watt and Mary Arrott Young, and sister of Ledlie Watt Young Jr (deceased). She was a graduate of Sewickley Academy, Madeira School and Smith College. She married Ralph Lee "Bud" Bollinger Jr. in 1951. She was the mother of Mary Britton, Curran Estreich (Jon) and Michael Bollinger (Lee). Bud preceded her in death in 1956. She married Edgar Sanders Lewis in 1962, and was mother of Elsie Rothfus (Keith); and stepmother to Farley and Elizabeth Lewis. She was the beloved grandmother of Lily Woolmer-Tyler (Rupert), Amy Britton, Cecilia Estreich (Neal Harden), James Estreich, Laura Estreich, Molly Estreich, Elizabeth Kline (Jeff), Julia Bollinger (Mark Hammes), Madeline Bollinger, Mimi O'Grady (Patrick), Gerard Rothfus, Edmund Rothfus, Maggie Rothfus, Helen Rothfus and Alice Rothfus; and great-grandmother of Jane and Howard Kline and Finley and Orla Woolmer-Tyler.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Grace Anglican Church, 325 Church Lane, Edgeworth. Arrangements are by COPELAND'S.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial donations to Women in Christian Ministries, 832 Fifth Ave., Coraopolis, PA 15108, and Choices Pregnancy Services, helping parents and babies in need, 626 Fifth Ave., Coraopolis, PA 15108. ]
Published in Sewickley Herald from Dec. 18 to Dec. 26, 2019