Home

POWERED BY

Services
R.D. Copeland Funeral Home Irvine Chapel
702 Beaver St
Sewickley, PA 15143
(412) 741-7100
Resources
More Obituaries for Esther Stiles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esther Stiles


1918 - 02
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Esther Stiles Obituary
Esther Ricketts Stiles, of Sewickley Heights, passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. She was born Feb. 25, 1918, in Wilkes Barre, daughter of William Reynolds Ricketts and Margaret Beach Ricketts. Her husband, Bruce W. Stiles; twin sister and husband Elizabeth R. Sterling (Jack); her brother, Robert Bruce Ricketts II; and grand-daughter, Susan Stiles, preceded her in death. Mother, along with her twin, attended Ethel Walkers School in Simsbury, Conn. She was a member of the Junior League in Providence, R.I.; Dallas, Texas; and Miami, Fla. She is survived by her daughter, Jean Snyder (Brandon), of Sewickley Heights; a son, John H. Stiles (Anita), of San Antonio, Texas; three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, Heather S. McLane (Dan) with Mackenzie, Connor and Colin, of Franklin Park, Marnie S. Owens (Peter) with Madelaine and Peter, of Hingham, Mass., and J. Brandon Snyder (Bridget) with J.B. III and Grant, of Fox Chapel; cousin, Swan M. Grant (Mrs. J. Barrett), of Greenwich, Conn.; and several nieces and nephews. In her earlier days, Mother enjoyed gardening, needlepoint, horseback riding, traveling abroad, and was an avid reader and sports car enthusiast. She was very proud of her two dachshunds becoming champions in the Florida circuit. She loved her family beyond words and was always generous of heart and ready for fun.
Funeral arrangements were made with COPELAND FUNERAL HOME in Sewickley. A private service and burial will be held in her family's cemetery at North Mountain, Pa.
Published in Sewickley Herald on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Esther's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now