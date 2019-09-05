|
|
Esther Ricketts Stiles, of Sewickley Heights, passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. She was born Feb. 25, 1918, in Wilkes Barre, daughter of William Reynolds Ricketts and Margaret Beach Ricketts. Her husband, Bruce W. Stiles; twin sister and husband Elizabeth R. Sterling (Jack); her brother, Robert Bruce Ricketts II; and grand-daughter, Susan Stiles, preceded her in death. Mother, along with her twin, attended Ethel Walkers School in Simsbury, Conn. She was a member of the Junior League in Providence, R.I.; Dallas, Texas; and Miami, Fla. She is survived by her daughter, Jean Snyder (Brandon), of Sewickley Heights; a son, John H. Stiles (Anita), of San Antonio, Texas; three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, Heather S. McLane (Dan) with Mackenzie, Connor and Colin, of Franklin Park, Marnie S. Owens (Peter) with Madelaine and Peter, of Hingham, Mass., and J. Brandon Snyder (Bridget) with J.B. III and Grant, of Fox Chapel; cousin, Swan M. Grant (Mrs. J. Barrett), of Greenwich, Conn.; and several nieces and nephews. In her earlier days, Mother enjoyed gardening, needlepoint, horseback riding, traveling abroad, and was an avid reader and sports car enthusiast. She was very proud of her two dachshunds becoming champions in the Florida circuit. She loved her family beyond words and was always generous of heart and ready for fun.
Funeral arrangements were made with COPELAND FUNERAL HOME in Sewickley. A private service and burial will be held in her family's cemetery at North Mountain, Pa.
Published in Sewickley Herald on Sept. 5, 2019