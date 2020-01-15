|
|
Ethan Ablsolum Vickers, 48, of Cranberry Township, passed away unexpectedly Jan. 8, 2020. Ethan was born Feb. 18, 1971, in Burlington, Vt., where he lived the first few years of his life before his family embarked on a global adventure when his father took a job as a teacher with the American School, spending years in numerous countries including Morocco, Scotland, Nigeria and Istanbul. The family returned to the United States in time for Ethan to complete his high school years at the Adelphi Academy in Brooklyn. There, Ethan excelled academically and athletically, particularly in basketball and soccer. He then went on to attend his family alma mater, Georgetown University, graduating with a degree in international relations in 1993. Lured by the West Coast, Ethan spent the subsequent decade in sunny Southern California, working in marketing and public relations. During that time, Ethan met the future mother of his children, Aimee, and eventually moved to Pittsburgh to start a family, resulting in three beautiful children. Ethan was an avid reader and always had his head in at least one book, a trait passed down to his oldest child. He continued his love of sports, as a spectator, through fantasy leagues or on the field; he was that guy who could run a marathon without training and could pick up any sport naturally. The inspiration of his international childhood was evident later in life as well as he became an avid traveler, cook, outdoorsman, fire-builder and a fan of eclectic live music. He had a particular affinity for New Orleans' Jazzfest. He also loved anything water-related, spending time on both coasts surfing and body surfing. All of these activities and the lives of his friends and family were enriched by his infectious laugh and witty sense of humor. Ethan is survived by his children, Hunter, 12, Lucas, 10, and Sage, 8; his mother, Emily Vickers; his siblings, Clinton Vickers, Liam Vickers and Emilia Gan, and their spouses, Christina Vickers and Francis Gan; as well as two nieces and four nephews. In lieu of flowers, please think of sending a donation to your local food bank.
Plans for a service will be announced in the coming weeks.
Published in Sewickley Herald from Jan. 15 to Jan. 23, 2020