Etta M. Cook Obituary
Etta Mae Cook, 97, of Sewickley, passed peacefully Christmas night at Good Samaritan Hospice, Wexford. She was a retired school bus driver for Quaker Valley School District and a member of St. Stephen's Church. Etta was predeceased by her husband, Thaddeus L.; son, Thaddeus E.; daughter, Sandra E. Miller; son, John J.; and son-in-law, Don McCullum. Etta is survived by daughter Peggy McCullum and son Willy (Gloria) Cook; grandchildren, Erica, Lisa, Craig (Michele), Cassandra (Michael), Stacey (James), Lenora (Randy), Shonte (Paul) and Zoey; as well as eight great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at St. Stephen's Church, Sewickley. Arrangements are by Calvin L. Sheffield Funeral Home Inc.
A special thank you to the staff of Sewickley Heritage Valley Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospice, Wexford. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 146 Neely School Road, Wexford, PA 15090.
Published in Sewickley Herald on Jan. 23, 2020
