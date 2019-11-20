|
|
Evelyn Wiley, 73, passed away at 3 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. She was born July 10, 1946, and was the wife of deceased Clade Wiley and daughter of deceased Frank and Ellen Weiss. She was also preceded in death by two siblings. She is survived by three sisters, Dorothy Siebert (Thomas), Betty Blonski and Virginia Reeping (Daniel); a brother, Frank Weiss (Martha); and numerous nieces and nephews. She was a lifetime member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, president of the VFW of Coraopolis and enjoyed setting up Bingos and driving for Uber.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at COPELAND'S CORAOPOLIS, 867 Fifth Ave., where prayers will be recited at 9:45 a.m. Friday, followed at 10:30 a.m. Friday by Mass at St. Mary's, Glenfield. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Published in Sewickley Herald from Nov. 20 to Nov. 28, 2019