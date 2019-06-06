Frank Samuel Cannister Jr., 91, AKA Teflon Don, Mr. C, Frankie Boy, Pappy Frank and Dad, a lifelong resident of Sewickley, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Good Samaratin Hospice, in Wexford. He was the husband of the late Michaline J. Kepics Cannister; father of Jan (Mary), Casmera (Dion) McMullen, Onna White and Jr. (Dawn) Cannister; and brother of Dr. William Cannister, Harriet Lewis and Peggy Cannister-Pobicki. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Frank S. Sr. and Anna Newell Cannister; and five siblings. He is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Employed by Armco Steel for 30 years, Frank was the former owner of The Economy Inn and Mike and Frank's. Known as an avid Tionestia Muskie fisherman, a Pittsburgh sports fan, and a great joke teller, he was also an Air Force World War II veteran who loved to travel to Deep Creek, Md. and Naples, Fla.

Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Saturday, June 1, 2019, in St. James Catholic Church, Walnut St., Sewickley. Arrangements were by the RICHARD D. COLE FUNERAL HOME INC., Sewickley.

The family asks that memorial contributions be sent to Good Samaritan Hospice, 146 Neely Road, Wexford, PA 15084. Frank always said "Be nice, Dress nice, Smell nice."