George E. Bailey, 88, of Ambridge, passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. He was born Sept. 15, 1931, in Warren, Ark., a son of the late Ras and Lilly Bailey, and brother of Mildred Colen, Maxine Wright (deceased) and Dorris Bailey (deceased). He was the husband of Marjorie Bailey and father of eight children and two stepdaughters, Vernell L. Thomas, Cherley A. Bailey, Sherman D. Bailey, Jennifer L. Bailey, Georgia M. Bedford (son-in-law Christopher Bedford), Teresina A. Bailey, Arthur L. Bailey, Joseph L. Bailey (deceased), Gina B. Curry (son-in-law Donald Curry) and Brenda L. Robinson (deceased); plus seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was a veteran of the Army, attaining the rank of corporal. He retired after 22 years at Sears Roebuck.
Visitation was Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at RICHARD D. COLE FUNERAL HOME, 328 Beaver St., Sewickley. Interment was Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
Published in Sewickley Herald on Oct. 10, 2019