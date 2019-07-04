Gladys R. (Steup) Miller, 92, died Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Wesleyan Village in Elyria, Ohio. She was born Jan. 7, 1927, in Sewickley and had been an Elyria resident for the past four years, having moved from Vermilion, Ohio. Gladys married Howard R. "Howdy" Miller in Sewickley in 1948. Together they owned and operated Peerless Cleaners in Marion, Ohio, in the 1960s and '70s. She had also worked as a medical office manager in Akron and Newark and as an executive assistant at Sanese Food Services in Columbus. She was preceded in death by Howdy in 1998 and by her parents, Louis and Mary (Wagner) Steup; brothers, Ralph and Louis Steup; and her sister, Marie Robison. Gladys loved life and stayed very active until just hours prior to her death. She enjoyed being with family and friends, playing cards (bridge and "garbage") and she was a bingo enthusiast. She had many hobbies during her life, including sewing, needle point, ceramics, stained glass, gardening and others. She found happiness in creating art and others found joy in admiring her creations. She saw beauty in everyone and in everything. She is survived and will be deeply missed by her three children, Doug Miller, of Plymouth, Mich., Karen (Harry) Caudill, of Coldwater, Mich., and Kathy (Jeff) Yakovich, of Vermilion, Ohio; grandchildren, Jennifer (Aaron) Nicolosi, Travis Comstock, Adam (Melissa) Yakovich, Katie Yakovich, Kristie Yakovich, Keira (Scott) Kelly and Trevor (Taylor) Caudill; her great-grandchildren, Joe and Allie Nicolosi, Layna and Maycie Yakovich, Reagan and Trace Kelly, and Cove Yakovich; sister-in-law, Lorraine Boyd; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 20 at Sewickley United Methodist Church, followed by inurnment at Sewickley Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Wesleyan Senior Living Foundation, 807 West Ave., Elyria, OH 44035. Online condolences may be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com.