Grace (Lottes) Combs, 91, of Masonic Village since 2012, formerly of Moon Township, Sewickley, and Bridgeville, Del., passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019, at her Masonic Village home, with her family. She was born March 24, 1928, in Sewickley, to the late William Fredrick and Grace (Marks) Lottes. She was preceded in death by husband, C. Wendell Combs; sister, Dorothy Edwards; and brothers, Harold and William "Russell" Lottes. Beloved mother of Kathleen Downey (the late Richard), of Lynchburg, Va., and Jeanette "Net" Frabotta (Frank), of San Diego, Calif.; grandmother of Renee Hyde (Eric), Mark Downey (Virginia), Jennifer Morales (Joseph), Christina Hokenson (Jonathan) and Mallonee Erickson (Paul); great-grandmother of Landon Morales, Harper Grace Downey, Ruby Marie Erickson, Violet Mae Erickson and Adalynn Marie Hokenson; and sister-in-law of Helen Lottes Grace graduated from Moon High School in 1946 and was a member of Sewickley United Methodist Church. Grace was a great stay-at-home Mom, was a champion of her daughters, and was involved as a Girl Scout troop leader and Quaker Valley Bank Parents. But once her girls left the nest, she needed something else to occupy her mothering instincts. From 1968-1984, she was House Mother for Sewickley Valley Hospital School of Nursing. Grace will be missed by many, but most of all her loving family.

A committal service will be held for both C. Wendell and Grace Combs at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Full military honors will be given in honor of C. Wendell Combs' service during World War II in the Navy. The Rev. Dean Ziegler will officiate.

If desired, donations may be made in their name to the . Published in Sewickley Herald on May 16, 2019