|
|
Helen Lee Willson, 88, of Walnut Creek, Calif., passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. Helen was born to Clara and George Renwick Rice, in Sewickley, Feb. 26, 1931. Helen grew up in Sewickley with her sister, Betsy. She attended Sewickley High School where she met her future husband, Jim Willson. She was named Harvest Queen in 1947. Helen graduated from Sewickley High in 1949 and subsequently from Sewickley Nursing School in 1952, the same year she married James Robert Willson. Helen lived on both coasts and many places in between with Jim's career. She spent the final years of her life at Byron Park in Walnut Creek, Calif., which she loved and made many dear friends. Helen worked as an RN in Lewisburg, Pa., and Midlothian, Va. She was very active with church, tennis, jogging and even lent a hand in sailing. She loved traveling domestically, internationally and on summer beach vacations with her family. She will be remembered for her love of cooking, salads, scary movies, enjoying the sun, gardening and a wonderful sense of humor. Helen was unselfish in her caring for friends and others. She will be missed beyond measure as a loving sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was predeceased by her husband in 2012 and her daughter, Janice Willson, in 1997. Helen is survived by her daughter, Nancy Ochoa; son, Bill Willson; grandchildren, Cassie Tam and James and Meredith Willson; great-grandchildren, McKenzie and Preston Tam; and her sister, Betsy Rice Bailey.
A memorial is being planned for a later date in Sewickley.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Walnut Creek Vitas (Hospice):Write checks to: VCC Eastbay, 355 Lennon Lane, Ste. 150, Walnut Creek, CA 94598; or online donations to Vitascommunityconnection.org. Donations; Designation "East Bay".
Published in Sewickley Herald from Jan. 17 to Jan. 23, 2020