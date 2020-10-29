Helen Reese Butler Prine, 92, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her daughters, on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Helen was born April 16, 1928, in Elyria, Ohio, the beloved only child of Howard and Florence Reese Butler. Helen's father passed away in 1940. She and her mother moved to Columbus, Ohio, after she completed high school and she graduated from The Ohio State University in 1950. She met her future husband, Malcolm "Mac" Prine at OSU and they were married Sept. 7, 1951. They raised their three daughters in Columbus, Hudson, Ohio, and Pittsburgh. Never a natural athlete, Helen participated enthusiastically in all family sporting events, including tennis, paddle tennis, golf and skiing. She was the 1971 champion of the Sewickley Invitational Paddle Tennis Tournament. Helen and Mac's backyard paddle tennis court became a social centerpiece in Sewickley and they enjoyed the company of so many friends in the dining room viewing window during tournaments, especially a daylong extravaganza every New Year's Day. Helen was a longtime volunteer for the Child Health Association, Presbyterian Church of Sewickley, Riverside Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, and The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. She was also a former owner of The Gift Corner in Sewickley. Helen excelled at needlepoint and her creations will be enjoyed by her family for generations. Her home was filled with beautiful needlepoint pillows, pictures, chairs, and even a nativity scene, and she created beautiful needlepoint keepsakes for each of her grandchildren as they were born. Helen was the consummate mother and was there for her girls throughout her entire life. She had lunch ready for them when they walked home from elementary school (yes, children really did that in the '60s). She spent long and happy hours at swim meets, horse shows, tennis matches, concerts, hockey games, basketball games, paddle tennis matches, college visits, plays and dance recitals, and she was always available to babysit her beloved grandchildren and later her sweet great-grandchildren (and everyone's dogs!), go shopping for clothes, take trips, provide company, pick up and drop off, listen, and solve problems, big and small. She was there when they needed her and her home was always the softest place to land. We pay special tribute to Helen's lifelong friends, some for over 70 wonderful years, Shirley, DA, Peggy S., Betty, Mary Lou, Janet and Peggy H. Their picnics, golf outings, baseball tournaments, family ski vacations, shopping trips, children's moves, travels abroad, and one very memorable Simon & Garfunkel concert in Akron, Ohio, were legendary for their love and laughter, and for the memories that will never be extinguished. Helen is survived by her three daughters, Margaret "Peggy" Joy, Diane Stewart and Martha Prine; her granddaughter and husband, Katie and Brian Rosinski; grandsons, Mike and Timmy Stewart; and great-grandchildren, Cole, Reese and Erin Rosinski. She is also survived by her nephew and niece, Christopher Bussert and Victoria Bussert. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Helen's memory to UPMC Magee-Women's Hospital, 300 Halket St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213, or The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 West Powell Road, Powell, OH 43065. Graveside services will be private. There will be a memorial for Helen on Oct. 16, 2021, when we can be together and celebrate her life and legacy in safety and with joy and appreciation for her steadfast and gentle love. Arrangements are entrusted to the RICHARD D. COLE FUNERAL HOME INC.



