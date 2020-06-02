When I was a first year Naval Cadet at Stadacona during the summer of 1953, Herb was a few years ahead of me in Queen's Medicine. He was a Naval lieutenant, spending the summer at Stadacona. He invited a few Cadets who were in Queen's first year medicine up to the Wardroom for an evening visit, and we saw a way of life different from our miserable existence as first year cadets! I lost touch with Herb after he graduated from Queen's in 1956, but I will never forget this act of kindness that made such an impression on me. As I read about his distinguished career in psychiatry in Pittsburgh, I remember how he showed himself to be a genuine humanitarian with that act of kindness many summers ago. I regret that I was unable to express my thanks to Herb in more recent years, but I convey my never forgotten gratitude to his wife Barbara and his children and his grandchildren. Thanks again, Herb.
Robert Langford, Queen's Meds '58.
Herbert Edwin Thomas passed away peacefully at the age of 91 in Ithaca, N.Y., following complications from Parkinson's disease and diabetes, Friday, May 15, 2020. A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, he practiced medicine for nearly 50 years in Pittsburgh and New York City. Herb was born Oct. 25, 1928, in Quebec City, Canada, to Herbert Brenton and Gladys Keene Thomas. He was a graduate of the Royal Canadian Naval College, McGill University, and Queen's University School of Medicine and did his residency in psychiatry at The University of Michigan Medical Center. On March 3, 1951, he married Barbara Anne Olmsted, and together they raised three daughters and one son. After moving to Pittsburgh in 1961, Herb had a joint appointment at the Department of Psychiatry of the School of Medicine and the School of Law at the University of Pittsburgh. He graduated from the Pittsburgh Psychoanalytic Institute in 1974 and built private practices in Pittsburgh and New York City. Herb was a founding member and past president of the American Academy of Psychiatry and the Law, and served as editor of its quarterly bulletin for 10 years. Among his other leadership commitments, he served as a member of the Board of Fellows of the National Center for Juvenile Justice. He was a Distinguished Life Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association and an Honorary Life Member of the Canadian Academy of Psychiatry and the Law. In addition to his private practices, Herb consulted for 30 years at Western Penitentiary, a maximum-security prison in Pittsburgh, where he first developed his theory of the shame response to rejection. The theory is based on an insight that interpersonal rejection is a powerful negative force that can cause profound emotional and physical pain and be a precursor to violence. His book, The Shame Response to Rejection, was the premise for the documentary film Reject. Throughout a life of service to family, patients, and countless others who sought his counsel, Herb was a genuine humanitarian who saw the essential good and shared dignity in every human being. He was preceded in death by his parents; and three sisters, Marjorie, Mavis, and Barbara. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Olmsted Thomas; and four children, Joanne Thomas Asbill (Henry), of Washington, D.C., Herbert Charles Thomas (Brooke), of Baltimore, Md., Heather Thomas Stevens (John), of Ithaca, N.Y., and Ruth Thomas Suh (Chan), of New York City; as well as 15 grandchildren. At the time of his passing, Herb was a resident at Oak Hill Manor. His family will forever be grateful for the dedication of the staff and the quality of care that he received throughout his stay. Arrangements are by PERKINS FUNERAL HOME. Burial will take place at a later date in Mt. Herman's Cemetery in Quebec City. Contributions in Herb's memory can be sent to Alternatives to Violence Project/New York, P.O. Box 6851, Ithaca, NY 14851 (www.avpny.org/).
