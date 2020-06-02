Herbert E. Thomas
Herbert Edwin Thomas passed away peacefully at the age of 91 in Ithaca, N.Y., following complications from Parkinson's disease and diabetes, Friday, May 15, 2020. A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, he practiced medicine for nearly 50 years in Pittsburgh and New York City. Herb was born Oct. 25, 1928, in Quebec City, Canada, to Herbert Brenton and Gladys Keene Thomas. He was a graduate of the Royal Canadian Naval College, McGill University, and Queen's University School of Medicine and did his residency in psychiatry at The University of Michigan Medical Center. On March 3, 1951, he married Barbara Anne Olmsted, and together they raised three daughters and one son. After moving to Pittsburgh in 1961, Herb had a joint appointment at the Department of Psychiatry of the School of Medicine and the School of Law at the University of Pittsburgh. He graduated from the Pittsburgh Psychoanalytic Institute in 1974 and built private practices in Pittsburgh and New York City. Herb was a founding member and past president of the American Academy of Psychiatry and the Law, and served as editor of its quarterly bulletin for 10 years. Among his other leadership commitments, he served as a member of the Board of Fellows of the National Center for Juvenile Justice. He was a Distinguished Life Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association and an Honorary Life Member of the Canadian Academy of Psychiatry and the Law. In addition to his private practices, Herb consulted for 30 years at Western Penitentiary, a maximum-security prison in Pittsburgh, where he first developed his theory of the shame response to rejection. The theory is based on an insight that interpersonal rejection is a powerful negative force that can cause profound emotional and physical pain and be a precursor to violence. His book, The Shame Response to Rejection, was the premise for the documentary film Reject. Throughout a life of service to family, patients, and countless others who sought his counsel, Herb was a genuine humanitarian who saw the essential good and shared dignity in every human being. He was preceded in death by his parents; and three sisters, Marjorie, Mavis, and Barbara. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Olmsted Thomas; and four children, Joanne Thomas Asbill (Henry), of Washington, D.C., Herbert Charles Thomas (Brooke), of Baltimore, Md., Heather Thomas Stevens (John), of Ithaca, N.Y., and Ruth Thomas Suh (Chan), of New York City; as well as 15 grandchildren. At the time of his passing, Herb was a resident at Oak Hill Manor. His family will forever be grateful for the dedication of the staff and the quality of care that he received throughout his stay. Arrangements are by PERKINS FUNERAL HOME. Burial will take place at a later date in Mt. Herman's Cemetery in Quebec City. Contributions in Herb's memory can be sent to Alternatives to Violence Project/New York, P.O. Box 6851, Ithaca, NY 14851 (www.avpny.org/).

Published in Sewickley Herald from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
May 31, 2020
When I was a first year Naval Cadet at Stadacona during the summer of 1953, Herb was a few years ahead of me in Queen's Medicine. He was a Naval lieutenant, spending the summer at Stadacona. He invited a few Cadets who were in Queen's first year medicine up to the Wardroom for an evening visit, and we saw a way of life different from our miserable existence as first year cadets! I lost touch with Herb after he graduated from Queen's in 1956, but I will never forget this act of kindness that made such an impression on me. As I read about his distinguished career in psychiatry in Pittsburgh, I remember how he showed himself to be a genuine humanitarian with that act of kindness many summers ago. I regret that I was unable to express my thanks to Herb in more recent years, but I convey my never forgotten gratitude to his wife Barbara and his children and his grandchildren. Thanks again, Herb.
Robert Langford, Queen's Meds '58.
Dr. E. Robert Langford
Friend
May 27, 2020
Dear Barbara and family, my sincere condolences on the loss of your wonderful husband, father, grandpa, and physician. I only met him a few times, and my memory of him is confirmed by all these other memories. A real loss for you and for medicine. May you find solace and comfort in your love and memories and in being together as best you can in this time of Covid.
Sharon Ziegler
May 26, 2020
Dr. Herb Thomas was the Medical Director at my first job in a forensic institute.
He was the kindest, most gentle soul who was a nurturing mentor to all of us.
Every Thursday he arrived onto the unit with donuts for everyone and he encouraged enlightened, thought provoking discussions among the group while always leaving us with just a little wisdom about the challenging work we did.
He was kind and loved by so many. A life well lived certainly.
I extend deepest sympathy at your loss and hope that warm memories of Dr. Thomas, your husband, father, father-in-law, and grandfather keep you ever with him.
Sincerely,
Rita Lukas
Rita Lukas
May 24, 2020
A man of goodness and mercy, open to the great mystery. Herb enriched my life and I'm sure the lives of all he touched. Thank you, Herb.
Larry Weiss
Friend
May 22, 2020
What a wonderful man. My small interface with Herb was through the American Academy of Psychiatry and the Law, where he was a welcoming and gentle mentor to one new to forensic psychiatry. He did a great deal for so many people, many of whom were ignored by most of society. Thank you, Herb, for your life.
William H Reid, MD, MPH
Friend
May 22, 2020
My deepest sympathies, Heather and family. Sending love and healing thoughts to you all during this difficult time. May your memories of your beloved father and grandfather bring you comfort and peace.
Penny Westbrook
May 22, 2020
I know that even though you have a loss, you still have some great memories. I hope those memories will give you comfort in knowing God is with you and your family lean on him in your time of sorrow.
Simone Taylor
May 22, 2020
An inspiring teacher and mentor, a great role model, and a wonderful man, he will be missed by the many he taught, healed, and comforted with unwavering dignity and respect.
Park Dietz, MD
Student
