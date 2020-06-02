When I was a first year Naval Cadet at Stadacona during the summer of 1953, Herb was a few years ahead of me in Queen's Medicine. He was a Naval lieutenant, spending the summer at Stadacona. He invited a few Cadets who were in Queen's first year medicine up to the Wardroom for an evening visit, and we saw a way of life different from our miserable existence as first year cadets! I lost touch with Herb after he graduated from Queen's in 1956, but I will never forget this act of kindness that made such an impression on me. As I read about his distinguished career in psychiatry in Pittsburgh, I remember how he showed himself to be a genuine humanitarian with that act of kindness many summers ago. I regret that I was unable to express my thanks to Herb in more recent years, but I convey my never forgotten gratitude to his wife Barbara and his children and his grandchildren. Thanks again, Herb.

Robert Langford, Queen's Meds '58.

