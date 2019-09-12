Home

R.D. Copeland Funeral Home Irvine Chapel
702 Beaver St
Sewickley, PA 15143
(412) 741-7100
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Allegheny Country Club
James C. Chaplin IV Obituary
James "Jim" Crossan Chaplin IV, 86, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, with his wife, Nancy Scarton Chaplin, holding his hand. Born March 20, 1933 to the late James Crossan Chaplin III and Gretchen Magdalen Brown Chaplin, Jim was a lifelong resident of Sewickley. Jim was an investment professional, community leader, oenophile and fierce Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He graduated from Princeton University in 1955 and served his country on the DEW line in the Arctic Circle as a first lieutenant in the Air Force from 1956 to 1959. Devoted to his hometown, Jim served on the boards and as an officer of the old Sewickley Post Office Corp., Sewickley Cemetery, and the Leet Township Municipal Authority. His life was enriched by music, books, travel, friends, family and a long line of very good dogs, including Percy, Zorro, Moose, Muscles, Farley and Tupper. Jim was preceded in death by his daughter, Laura Jennings Chaplin; his former wife, Carol Cushing Chaplin; and his sisters, Joan Chaplin Waters and Gail Chaplin Barry. In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by his sister, Sandra Chaplin McCarthy and her husband, Dennis; son, William Craig Chaplin II; grandson, James Hepburn Chaplin; stepdaughter, Elizabeth Preston Mullaugh; stepchildren, Bruce and Nancy Rankin and their children Foster, Charlie, Ben and Will, and Gordon and Kelly Rankin; nieces, nephews, and his former wife, Tinker Chaplin Whitaker.
A celebration of Jim's life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Allegheny Country Club, followed by a reception. Arrangements by COPELAND'S OF SEWICKLEY.
Donations may be made in Jim's memory to Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Sewickley Public Library, or Sewickley Cemetery Foundation.
Published in Sewickley Herald on Sept. 12, 2019
