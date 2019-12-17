|
James E. Opalka, 57, of Huron, Ohio, formerly of Leetsdale, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Stein Hospice, Sandusky, Ohio. He was surrounded by his wife, Carol, and sisters, Rose Barlow and Linda Vaccaro. Jim had fought a long and valiant battle with heart disease and kidney cancer, which spread to liver and bone. He was born March 28, 1962, to William and Priscilla Opalka, in Sewickley Hospital. Jim graduated from Quaker Valley and went on to serve in the Army, was stationed in Germany and excelled in marksmanship. Jim moved to the Philadelphia area, where he raised his family and worked as a corrections officer at SCI Graterford. He proudly retired after 20 years as a lieutenant due to failing health. He found joy in flea markets, trips to the casino, gardening, cheering on the Steelers and enjoying his dogs. Jim will be missed by many.
After cremation, a celebration of life will be planned.
His family would like to thank the Cleveland Clinic Patient Support Services and Stein Hospice.
Published in Sewickley Herald from Dec. 17 to Dec. 26, 2019