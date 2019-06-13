Home

Jay Gerard Hegner, 67, a native of Sewickley, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Plano, Texas. He was the son of Joseph Gerard Hegner and Betty P. Hegner Simpson, both deceased, and was the stepson of John R. Simpson, also deceased. Gerard graduated from Quaker Valley High School and the University of Cincinnati with a degree in architecture. He was honored as one of the youngest Scouts to receive his Eagle Badge in the Sewickley Valley. During his career, he was vice president of property development for such well known companies as Holiday Inn Inc., Wyndham International, Harrah's Entertainment and most recently he was a partner and senior vice president of project development at Aimbridge Hospitality Group in Dallas, Texas. He is survived by his sister, Nita Hegner Hanse, of Ocala, Fla.; niece, Lisa LeMaster Ehrhardt, and her children, of Delaware, Ohio; stepson, Kevin Taylor and his family, of Palm Harbor, Fla.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at Sewickley Cemetery Chapel. Friends and family are welcome.
Published in Sewickley Herald on June 13, 2019
