Joanne Kathleen (Faulk) Pflugh, 85, formerly of Sewickley and Lake Suzy, Fla., died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Joanne was a loving wife of 65 years to Raymond Pflugh and a cherished and devoted mom to her daughters and sons-in-law, Dianne and Rob Kayla and Cathy and Robert Hunt. She adored spending time with her grandchildren and was a treasured Gram to Kellen Kayla, Kaylie Hunt, Annie Kayla, Austin Hunt and her precious great-granddaughter, McKenzie Kayla. Joanne was greeted in Heaven Oct. 19, 2019, with open arms by her parents, Charles and Ann (McCourt) Faulk; her brothers, Chuck, Donald and Jack; and her sister, Nancy Lohnes. She is survived by her brother, Jim, and sisters, Judy Lockhart and Marianne Garity. She will also be missed by her best friends and sisters-in-law, Mildred Cunzolo and Patsy Faulk, as well as by many nieces and nephews who loved their Aunt Joanie. Joanne treated all with kindness and respect and especially enjoyed her work as a caregiver to the late Lydia O'Neil, of Edgeworth, and as an administrator of the Friendship House in Sewickley. She was happiest spending time with her family on or near the water from Pymatuning Lake to the Chesapeake Bay to the Gulf beaches of Florida camping, boating or simply relaxing on the beach.
Her life will be celebrated with Masses in Sewickley and in Lake Suzy in the near future.
Anyone who would like to remember Joanne with a memorial contribution may donate to PRISMS, Parents and Researchers Interested in Smith-Magenis Syndrome, at www.Prisms.org. in honor of Kaylie Hunt.
Published in Sewickley Herald on Oct. 31, 2019