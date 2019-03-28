Home

John A. Lindquist Jr. Obituary
John Arthur Lindquist Jr., of Sewickley, passed away peacefully Friday, March 15, 2019, at the age of 93 in Sewickley. John is survived by his beloved wife, Ruth "Robbie" Lindquist; daughter, Melinda Lindquist Howe; son, John A. Lindquist III; and five grandchildren, Emily Howe, Caroline Howe, Anna Lindquist, John "Jack" Lindquist IV and Lily Lindquist. John was devoted to his family, friends and community. John was born in Lynn, Mass., to parents who had emigrated from Sweden. Thereafter, his father moved the family to Dearborn, Mich., to find work during the Great Depression. Upon graduation from Dearborn High, John immediately enlisted in the Air Force during World War II and was posted to India. When the war ended, he was discharged as a second lieutenant. John graduated from the University of Michigan in 1952, where he ran track and became a proud member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. He then worked for Chrysler Corp. for more than 50 years. John married Ruth Rowbotham in 1955, having proposed the day they first met. They moved to Sewickley in 1975. John dearly loved the Sewickley community. He played tennis, paddle and squash at the Edgeworth Club. He served as a member of the board for the Edgeworth Club as well as the Sewickley YMCA.
John was a member of Sewickley Presbyterian Church, where a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. April 27.
Published in Sewickley Herald on Mar. 28, 2019
